Ruckus over National Anthem in Madarsas

|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
MP Madarsa Controversy: Today we will talk about the Mahabharata over the national anthem in madrasas in Madhya Pradesh. The minister of Madhya Pradesh has demanded that the national anthem should be made compulsory in all madrasas of the state at any cost. After which politics in Madhya Pradesh intensified. Madrasa operators and Muslim religious leaders are saying that many madrasas run in mosques due to which the national anthem cannot be played. while Congress is accusing that why the national anthem is being remembered in madrasas now. BJP is saying that objection to the national anthem will not be tolerated. In such a situation the question arises that who has what problem with the national anthem in madrasas and why?

