Great news 'Lander' separated! Enemy country in tension due to ISRO's tweet

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 is slowly moving towards the moon... The lander has reached 100 km orbit of the moon..and will land on the moon on August 23...The lander module got separated due to the propulsion of Chandrayaan-3 Is..Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of Lander, Rover and Propulsion Module... Lander and Rover will land on the south pole of the Moon and conduct experiments for 14 days...Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar surface on 23 August. ..

Supportive wire of Ram Jhula Bridge breaks in Rishikesh over swollen Ganga
Supportive wire of Ram Jhula Bridge breaks in Rishikesh over swollen Ganga
Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
Russia enhances efficiency of perovskite-based solar batteries
"There was a sudden loud noise…" lone survivor of 'Shiv Mandir' collapse recounts horror
“There was a sudden loud noise…” lone survivor of ‘Shiv Mandir’ collapse recounts horror
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP

