Greater Noida mall: Exclusive Interview of Deceased Harendra Bhati Family

Sonam|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident Update: On March 3, 2024, an iron structure collapsed in Blue Sapphire Mall, Greater Noida, killing 2 people. Harendra Bhati and Shakeel Khan, these two became victims of careless maintenance of GALAXY BLUE SAPPHIRE Mall. Harendra Bhati has a shop in this mall, he is in property dealing and sell home decoration items. Shakeel Khan does painting work in this mall.

Trending Videos

