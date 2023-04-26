NewsVideos
videoDetails

Greater Noida: Massive fire engulfs Gaur City's 14th Avenue society

|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Massive fire engulfs Gaur City's 14th Avenue society. Fire tenders have reached on the spot to douse off the flames. More details are awaited.

All Videos

Bihar's politics heats up on Anand Mohan's release, DM G Krishnaiah's wife raises questions
14:57
Bihar's politics heats up on Anand Mohan's release, DM G Krishnaiah's wife raises questions
CM Yogi addresses rally in Karnataka's Mandya,says, 'India's strength increased worldwide'
4:15
CM Yogi addresses rally in Karnataka's Mandya,says, 'India's strength increased worldwide'
Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP, says, 'UP Government is a Govt with Guns'
1:29
Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP, says, 'UP Government is a Govt with Guns'
Fire broke out at Gaur City 14 Avenue in Greater Noida
2:1
Fire broke out at Gaur City 14 Avenue in Greater Noida
Gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh to be released soon
9:55
Gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh to be released soon

Trending Videos

14:57
Bihar's politics heats up on Anand Mohan's release, DM G Krishnaiah's wife raises questions
4:15
CM Yogi addresses rally in Karnataka's Mandya,says, 'India's strength increased worldwide'
1:29
Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP, says, 'UP Government is a Govt with Guns'
2:1
Fire broke out at Gaur City 14 Avenue in Greater Noida
9:55
Gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh to be released soon