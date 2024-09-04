Advertisement
Flood 2024: Life affected due to heavy rain

|Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
After heavy rains, flood situation is still prevailing in many districts of Andhra Pradesh.. The situation is very bad in Vijayawada due to floods and rains.. Many areas here are submerged in water.. The situation has become so terrible that people are crossing the roads in waist-deep water.. People are stuck in their homes.. Floods can be seen in front of houses.. Life has been affected here due to several days of rain.. Rescue operations are being carried out in the flood-affected areas. NDRF jawans are helping in evacuating people trapped in the floods.

