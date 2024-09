videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to be on Jammu-Kashmir Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi Jammu-Kashmir Visit: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today ahead of upcoming assembly elections. During this, Rahul will trumpet the election campaign of Congress. Rahul will hold rallies in Ramban and Anantnag. Know what the program will be.