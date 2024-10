videoDetails

Ground Report: How Strong is Delhi’s Security Amid Explosion Threats?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Just 10 days before Diwali, a minor explosion has raised concerns about a possible larger conspiracy during the festive season. With this in mind, Zee News conducted a ground reality test to assess the current security arrangements in Delhi’s markets and crowded areas. How alert is the security? Are people living in fear? Watch the full report to find out the real situation.