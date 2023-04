videoDetails

Guddu Muslim stays one step ahead of UP Police! Now ran away from Chhattisgarh also. Atiq Ahmed | UP Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq's trusted bomber Guddu is still out of reach of the Muslim police. UP police had reached Chhattisgarh in search of Guddu Muslim. But, Guddu escaped from there before the police reached.