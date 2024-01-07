trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707071
Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a public meeting in Gujarat, said, 'Countdown to BJP has started in Gujarat, BJP people are worse than dacoits.'

