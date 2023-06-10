NewsVideos
Gujarat DGP on ISIS: DGP's big disclosure on terrorist module, ISIS plan DECODE

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
Gujarat News: The ISIS module present in Gujarat has been busted. ATS has arrested 4 terrorists by conducting an operation. A woman is also included in these. they are being interrogated.

