trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637592
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat drowning in heavy rains...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Gujarat Flood 2023: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains have been seen in many parts of the country. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation has arisen in Gujarat. Due to which people are facing many problems.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Big plan of terrorists failed in Jammu Kashmir
play icon4:28
Big plan of terrorists failed in Jammu Kashmir
Gujarat's Surat Is Home To World's Largest Office Building, Surpassing Pentagon
play icon2:22
Gujarat's Surat Is Home To World's Largest Office Building, Surpassing Pentagon
Nitish Kumar angry with opposition alliance INDIA...?
play icon10:35
Nitish Kumar angry with opposition alliance INDIA...?
Seema Haider's connection with the Indian Army...!
play icon10:14
Seema Haider's connection with the Indian Army...!
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
play icon5:5
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Big plan of terrorists failed in Jammu Kashmir
play icon4:28
Big plan of terrorists failed in Jammu Kashmir
Gujarat's Surat Is Home To World's Largest Office Building, Surpassing Pentagon
play icon2:22
Gujarat's Surat Is Home To World's Largest Office Building, Surpassing Pentagon
Nitish Kumar angry with opposition alliance INDIA...?
play icon10:35
Nitish Kumar angry with opposition alliance INDIA...?
Seema Haider's connection with the Indian Army...!
play icon10:14
Seema Haider's connection with the Indian Army...!
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
play icon5:5
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
Gujarat flood,gujarat flood news,gujarat flood 2023,gujarat flood news today,gujarat flood today,flood,flood in gujarat,flood in gujarat 2023,flood in gujarat today,Weather,weather update today,weather in gujarat,weather in gujarat today,weather in gujrat,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,monsoon 2023 in india,monsoon flood,monsoon flooding in india,heavy rain,Heavy rain in Gujarat,heavy rain in gujarat today,rain in gujarat today,water logging in gujarat,Zee News,