trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639497
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Flood News: Record of 40 years broken, 'outcry' everywhere!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
In Gujarat's Junagadh, a more dangerous storm has come from Biparjoy storm. The situation was such that humans, vehicles and animals all got washed away. Due to the flood that came after the rains, there has been heavy destruction from Junagadh to Navsari.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
play icon9:10
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
TMC spokesperson stuck in Vishal Pandey's questions on opposition unity
play icon9:14
TMC spokesperson stuck in Vishal Pandey's questions on opposition unity
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:3
"Want To Meet Sexual Abuse Survivors And See If They Have Got Legal Aid" DCW Chief As She Reaches Manipur
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
play icon1:6
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Soon Chandrayaan-3 will enter the Moon's orbit!
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
play icon9:10
Taal Thok Ke: 'I.N.D.I.A. is a coalition of ambitions, everyone wants to become Prime Minister!'
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
play icon2:26
Korea Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men’s Doubles Title
TMC spokesperson stuck in Vishal Pandey's questions on opposition unity
play icon9:14
TMC spokesperson stuck in Vishal Pandey's questions on opposition unity
Weather Report in Gujarat,junagadh flood news,gujarat flood updates,weather news,GUJRAT BREAKING,gujarat flood news,gujarati news live,weather news today,weather news,Gujarat flood,flood in gujarat,Gujarat floods,gujarat flood news,gujarat flood news today,gujarat flood today,flood in gujarat 2023,Gujarat weather,gujarat floods news,Gujarat rain,floods in Gujarat,Gujarat News,gujarat rain today,Gujarat,gujarat rain news,gujarat floods 2023,