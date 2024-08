videoDetails

Gujarat Floods 2024: Crocodiles Invade Flooded Streets In Residential Areas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Crocodile in Vadodara City 2024: Flood waters have receded in many areas of Vadodara, Gujarat, but in the meantime, a shocking video has surfaced from a house. Actually, a crocodile has entered the house amidst the flood.