Gujarat: Massive fire outbreak in Kheda's Plastic Factory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
A case of massive fire has come to light from Kheda in Gujarat. There is a cloud of smoke all around due to a huge fire in the plastic factory of Kheda area. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

