Gujarat Police gets huge success

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 24, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Gujarat Police has got a huge success in conversion case. The associate of Maulana Abu Bakar, who was arrested from Surat, has been arrested from Bikaner. The accused used to get Pakistani girls converted by luring them. 40 Pakistani numbers have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.