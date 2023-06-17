NewsVideos
Gujarat: Saraswati River overflows near Koteshwar Mahadev temple in Banaskantha

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Saraswati River started overflowing in Gujarat’s Banaskantha on June 17. It flooded the area around the Koteshwar Mahadev temple. The river started overflowing after heavy rains lashed the state as Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat’s coast. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a ‘deep depression’ over southeast Pakistan

