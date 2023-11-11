trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686694
Gurugram Accident Breaking: 3 killed in an accident on Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Nov 11, 2023
A horrific road accident has taken place on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur highway. A Tanker has hit a car and a pickup. Three people have died on the spot. The people sitting in the car have died due to burning. This accident happened near Sidhrawala village..
