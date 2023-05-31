NewsVideos
Gurugram: Man Seen Drinking, Doing Push-Ups On A Moving Car; Cops Issue Challan

May 31, 2023
A man was detained for being involved in an incident where four persons were seen drinking, dancing and doing push-ups on top of a moving car in the city, officials said. Two videos of the incident surfaced online, following which city police slapped a fine of Rs 6,500 on the owner of the car.

