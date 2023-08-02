trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643557
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gurugram Violence Latest Update: Violence in Gurugram after Nuh, miscreants broke into shops

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Gurugram Violence Latest Update: After the Nuh Violence, tension prevails in the whole of Haryana, miscreants created ruckus in Badshahpur of Gurugram, miscreants ransacked a restaurant here. In view of the security, a large number of soldiers have been deployed and continuous raids are being conducted in search of miscreants involved in the violence. Meanwhile, the fire of violence has reached IT City Gurugram and the miscreants set a restaurant on fire (Fire in Gurugram) on Tuesday evening apart from several shops.

All Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
 VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
 Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh

Trending Videos

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
play icon2:43
VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
Gurugram violence,Mewat Nuh breaking,,Nuh violence cctv,hodel violecne,jaipur protest,bajrang dal protest,VHP protest,Section 144,Haryana violence,VHP protest,haryana protest,Nuh Violence,nuh hinsa,Amit Shah,amit shah news,Manoharlal Khattar,Zee News,Hindi News,नूंह बवाल पर अमित शाह का एक्शन,सीएम खट्टर से की बात,Haryana violence,Nuh Violence,nuh violence haryana,mewat violence,Haryana news,nuh haryana,haryana violence nuh,haryana violence news,Haryana,Haryana Police,haryana nuh clash,violence,nuh haryana news,communal violence in nuh,violence in nuh,mewat haryana,mewat nuh violence,haryana police nuh clashes,mewat violence news,nuh harayan violence,