Gyanvapi ASI Survey to delay today

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Update: Today is the fourth day of ASI survey of Gyanvapi. Today the survey will start late due to Sawan Monday. So on the other hand, the Muslim side is angry because of the leaking of survey information. The Muslim side says that wrong information is being leaked.

