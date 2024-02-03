trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717241
Gyanvapi Case Update: Mahant Raju Das sharp reply to Muzaffar Khan

Sonam|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Gyanvapi Case Update News: A meeting of 250 saints was held in Kashi regarding the Gyanvapi case. The court of Kashi ordered to open Vyasji's basement. The puja started from the night before yesterday and now in two days the crowd of devotees has increased in Kashi.

