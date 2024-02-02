trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717047
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gyanvapi Case Update: No relief to Muslim side

Sonam|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Gyanvapi Case Update News:. Puja has started in Vyas ji basement of Gyanvapi in Varanasi. Today for the second day also a large number of devotees are reaching the basement and offering prayers. On the other hand, the Muslim side had filed a petition in Allahabad HC to stop the puja. Allahabad High Court refused to give any relief to the Muslim side.

All Videos

'What is happening reminds us of the British era...',says Saifullah Rahmani
Play Icon6:17
'What is happening reminds us of the British era...',says Saifullah Rahmani
Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success At Wildr, Shares Insights
Play Icon4:0
Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success At Wildr, Shares Insights
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Play Icon2:17
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Play Icon9:3
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Big news regarding live in relationship
Play Icon4:24
Big news regarding live in relationship

Trending Videos

'What is happening reminds us of the British era...',says Saifullah Rahmani
play icon6:17
'What is happening reminds us of the British era...',says Saifullah Rahmani
Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success At Wildr, Shares Insights
play icon4:0
Medha Shri Dahiya, India Head of Customer Success At Wildr, Shares Insights
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
play icon2:17
Arvind Kejriwal makes huge allegation on BJP
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
play icon9:3
Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding Chandigarh mayor election
Big news regarding live in relationship
play icon4:24
Big news regarding live in relationship