Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Today is the fourth day of ASI's survey in Gyanvapi. After the survey, the Hindu side claims that broken idols of Hindu symbols and deities have been found in the premises. Now in the midst of all this Baba Bageshwar has given a big statement.

