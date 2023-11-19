trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690162
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Halal Certification Controversy:Yogi government is spreading hatred, says Swami Prasad Maurya

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Politics has started on Halal certification. Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya accused CM Yogi that the BJP government is doing politics on this issue for its electoral interests. He further alleged that the Yogi government is spreading hatred.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Will dismiss corrupt team, PM Modi attacks Congress
Play Icon10:29
Rajasthan Elections 2023: Will dismiss corrupt team, PM Modi attacks Congress
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: It's a fight against disaster, says Gadkari
Play Icon9:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: It's a fight against disaster, says Gadkari
Ind Vs Aus WC Final : Australia needs 241 runs to win World Cup
Play Icon2:35
Ind Vs Aus WC Final : Australia needs 241 runs to win World Cup
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
Play Icon4:46
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Play Icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Will dismiss corrupt team, PM Modi attacks Congress
play icon10:29
Rajasthan Elections 2023: Will dismiss corrupt team, PM Modi attacks Congress
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: It's a fight against disaster, says Gadkari
play icon9:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: It's a fight against disaster, says Gadkari
Ind Vs Aus WC Final : Australia needs 241 runs to win World Cup
play icon2:35
Ind Vs Aus WC Final : Australia needs 241 runs to win World Cup
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
play icon4:46
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
play icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
halal certification,swami prasad maurya on cm yogi,swami prasad on Halal Certification,halal certification ban,halal product ban,