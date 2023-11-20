trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690438
Halal Products Ban: Anila Singh gets angry during debate on 'Halal'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Halal Certification Row: Till now the halal-haram dispute was only about meat. ..but now the matter has come to tea-biscuits, salty bhujia, rice-sugar. In UP, Yogi government has banned 4 institutions giving Halal certificate. In the name of Halal certificate, opening a shop to earn money and doing business... isn't all this haram?
