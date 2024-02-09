trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719601
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Haldwani is grappling with a tragic turn of events as four individuals lost their lives, and 250 others were injured amid widespread violence triggered by the demolition of an illegal madrasa and mosque. The city is now under curfew, with shoot-at-sight orders issued against rioters, and internet services completely shut down.

All Videos

Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon04:53
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
Play Icon00:31
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
Play Icon16:45
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
Play Icon08:38
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
20 big news related to Haldwani violence
Play Icon03:15
20 big news related to Haldwani violence

Trending Videos

Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
play icon4:53
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
play icon0:31
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
play icon16:45
4 dead and 100 others injured in Haldwani violence
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
play icon8:38
Haldwani Violence: Curfew imposed in Haldwani, 100 policemen injured
20 big news related to Haldwani violence
play icon3:15
20 big news related to Haldwani violence