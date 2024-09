videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Floods 2024: Due to heavy monsoon rains, heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Due to heavy rains and floods, the situation in Vijayawada seems to be going from bad to worse. Along with this, lakhs of people have been affected due to floods. So in Gujarat too, the situation of floods and rains has gone out of control. Further in this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.