trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720331
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haldwani Violence Update: Jamiat officials appealed to the administration

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
12 police teams have gathered to arrest the accused of Haldwani violence in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema Hind visited the violence affected area in Haldwani. The grassroots officials have appealed to the administration that no one should be harassed unnecessarily.

All Videos

Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused
Play Icon06:17
Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal
Play Icon04:27
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal
Shocking statement of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Bihar Politics
Play Icon02:31
Shocking statement of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Bihar Politics
ZEE team reached the place where violence took place in Banbhulpura
Play Icon03:18
ZEE team reached the place where violence took place in Banbhulpura
BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in accident in Odisha
Play Icon01:02
BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in accident in Odisha

Trending Videos

Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused
play icon6:17
Haldwani Violence Update: 12 police teams engaged in arresting riot accused
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal
play icon4:27
Badhir News: We will win elections on all the seats of Delhi, says Kejriwal
Shocking statement of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Bihar Politics
play icon2:31
Shocking statement of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Bihar Politics
ZEE team reached the place where violence took place in Banbhulpura
play icon3:18
ZEE team reached the place where violence took place in Banbhulpura
BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in accident in Odisha
play icon1:2
BJD MP Ramesh Majhi injured in accident in Odisha