Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters

Sonam|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:24 PM IST
Haldwani Violence Update: Jamiat's Siddiqullah's inflammatory statement on Haldwani violence has come to light. During the demolition of illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, a mob of miscreants attacked the police and administration team. Hundreds of vehicles were set on fire.

