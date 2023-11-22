trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691164
Hamas big action regarding hostages

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
It has been 47 days since the Israel and Hamas war. Meanwhile, Israel has released the photographs of its hostages. Hamas will release 50 of these hostages. Along with this, a list of Palestinian citizens has also been released.
