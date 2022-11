Haridwar: 3-day inter-state wrestling competition organised at Prem Nagar Ashram

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

In a bid to boost and encourage sports in Uttarakhand, a 3-day inter-state wrestling competition was organised at the Prem Nagar Ashram in Haridwar on November 13. Several young athletes were seen participating at the competition. “Central and State governments are encouraging sports. India has got most accolades in wrestling as compared to earlier times,” Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President said.