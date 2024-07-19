हिन्दी
Haridwar to follow UP Model for Kawad Yatra
Jul 19, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Big news related to Kanwar Mela of Haridwar is coming out. Yogi model will be implemented on Kanwar Mela in UP. Shop owners will have to install name plates during the Kanwar Yatra.
03:15
Largest Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
01:32
Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter
39:49
Politics sparks over Jamia Milia Religious Conversion Controversy
03:32
CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra
01:26
Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal
