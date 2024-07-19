Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2768158
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haridwar to follow UP Model for Kawad Yatra

|Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news related to Kanwar Mela of Haridwar is coming out. Yogi model will be implemented on Kanwar Mela in UP. Shop owners will have to install name plates during the Kanwar Yatra.

All Videos

Largest Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Play Icon03:15
Largest Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter
Play Icon01:32
Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter
Politics sparks over Jamia Milia Religious Conversion Controversy
Play Icon39:49
Politics sparks over Jamia Milia Religious Conversion Controversy
CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra
Play Icon03:32
CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra
Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal
Play Icon01:26
Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal

Trending Videos

Largest Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
play icon3:15
Largest Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter
play icon1:32
Congress makes huge statement over Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter
Politics sparks over Jamia Milia Religious Conversion Controversy
play icon39:49
Politics sparks over Jamia Milia Religious Conversion Controversy
CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra
play icon3:32
CM Yogi issues orders on Kawad Yatra
Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal
play icon1:26
Ruckus over Sunderkand in Bhopal