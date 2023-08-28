trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654677
Haryana: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra on historic win at World Athletics Championships

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 28 congratulated Neeraj Chopra as he won gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Khattar also hoped that other youngsters would take inspiration from him. He also assured the youth of providing every possible help to them.
