Haryana Election 2024: Anil Vij stakes claim to Chief Minister post

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

There is a tussle in BJP for the Haryana CM post. There are many contenders for the Haryana CM post in BJP. Rao Indrajit Singh is claiming the CM post. The public's dream of me becoming the CM is Rao Indrajit. Anil Vij is also claiming the CM post. I am a contender for the CM post - Anil Vij. BJP has made it clear that the CM face is the current CM Naib Singh Saini.