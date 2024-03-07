NewsVideos
Haryana Exam Cheating Video: Video of cheating in physical education paper surfaced in Haryana

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Haryana Exam Cheating Video: After the video of cheating in Physical Education paper went viral in Haryana, cheating is being done openly in English paper also. These pictures are also of Nuhan. In which you can see how cheaters are giving cheating slips from the window to the students appearing in the exam. Some people are climbing on the roof and distributing copy slips to the candidates appearing for the exam below. At the same time, the school guards and the few policemen present there also appear helpless in front of the copying mafias.

