Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government passed floor test

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Haryana Floor Test Update: Nayab Saini government has passed the floor test in Haryana. Nayab government won the confidence vote. Now the government in Haryana is of Naib. Yesterday a huge upheaval was seen in Haryana. After the resignation of Manohar Lal, Naib Saini was made the new Chief Minister.

