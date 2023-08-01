trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643042
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Home Minister assures to restore peace in Nuh, says “Adequate force being deployed”

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Speaking to the media persons on Nuh Clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on July 31 informed that adequate force is being deployed there. Adding further, he said that all those who are stranded in different areas of the Mewat region are being rescued “Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh clashes.

All Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence

Trending Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence