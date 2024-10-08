videoDetails

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Election Results Update: Celebrations at Congress Office

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Haryana Election Results Update: Counting of votes will be done on 90 seats in Haryana elections today, after which it will be clear whether BJP will score a hat-trick and form the government in the state or Congress will return to power. Experts are also keeping an eye on the alliance. Counting of votes will be done on 90 seats in Jammu Kashmir elections today, after which it will be decided whether Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi's Congress or BJP will come to power in the valley. Celebrations begin at Congress office.