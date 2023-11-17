trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689016
Haryana Nuh Breaking: DSP's statement on Nuh Violence - action is being taken against the accused

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Haryana Nuh Breaking: After Nuh in Haryana, heavy police force is deployed..now DSP Virendra Singh's statement has come on Nuh Violence. He said that the police is taking action against the accused and after consultation, the shopkeepers have opened their shops. Before this, news came that women were pelted with stones from the Madrasa in Nuh. It is being told that the well was being used for worship. Stones were pelted at the women going.
