Haryana sports minister booked for sexual harassment; denies charges, quits position

| Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The Chandigarh police today registered a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, based on a complaint by a junior athletics coach on Friday. The minister has handed over his portfolio to the Chief Minister, and dismissed the allegations as an attempt to 'spoil his image'.