videoDetails

Hashim Baba gang shooters arrested in Nadir Shah Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

The shooters of Hashim Baba gang have been arrested in a joint operation of Delhi and UP Police Cell in Khatauni, UP. The names of both the shooters have been mentioned as Anas and Asad. Both the shooters have been arrested in the Nadir Shah case. The shooters have been caught during the encounter.