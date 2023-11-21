videoDetails

HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh

| Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

HAWA BADLENGE: In Zee Media's special show on pollution, UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh said that now we have also taken BS-6 2300 buses.. In NCR, we are running buses only on green gas.. We are very We are making all the changes…we are running green buses in big cities, but now we are going to run electric buses in intercity also. He further said that we want to control the 10 districts of NCR. Just yesterday I have opened 38 scrap centers in Uttar Pradesh, along with this we have also brought a motor policy for 15 years whether it is a government vehicle or a private one. Dayashankar Singh further said that the farmers of our Uttar Pradesh are understanding the call of their Chief Minister...and the farmers have stopped burning stubble. we all have to work together on pollution. Attacking Kejriwal, he said that in Corona too, Kejriwal ji had sent people to the border. Now it is not that we can stop the pollution coming from Delhi, but we definitely make people aware.