Hearing continues in Supreme Court on misuse of ED-CBI

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of 14 opposition parties. Hearing is going on in the Supreme Court on the misuse of ED-CBI. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has argued in the Supreme Court on behalf of 14 parties.