Hearing on Rahul Gandhi's petition in Modi surname case today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

The hearing on Rahul Gandhi's petition in the defamation case will be held in the Gujarat High Court today. Rahul Gandhi has challenged the decision of the Surat court. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in the Modi surname controversy.