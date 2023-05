videoDetails

Heavy crowd gathers in PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow, watch visuals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi's road show has started in Bengaluru. A huge crowd of people has gathered to see PM Modi. This roadshow will pass through 18 assembly constituencies. More than 10 lakh people are expected to participate in this.