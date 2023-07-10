NewsVideos
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: Due to monsoon, heavy rains are being seen in many parts of the country. In Himachal's Manali, due to continuous heavy rains, heavy damage has been seen. 4 storey hotel washed away in flood.

