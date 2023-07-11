trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633867
Heavy Destruction in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh has been most affected by the heavy rains. Due to heavy rains in Mandi, the water level of the rivers has increased. 18 people have lost their lives in 24 hours.
