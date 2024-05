videoDetails

Heavy Explosion in Dombivli's chemical factory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 24, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Dombivli Blast Today News: Huge explosion has been witnessed in the chemical factory of Dombivli, Thane, Maharashtra. After the explosion, a fire broke out in the factory. About 8 people have died due to the fire incident and more than 40 people got injured.