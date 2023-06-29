NewsVideos
Heavy landslide at Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Uttarakhand Landslide 2023: A massive landslide has occurred near Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. A large part of the mountain has fallen on the road. Watch exclusive visuals.

