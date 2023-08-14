trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649027
Heavy landslide in Shiv temple, many people buried under the temple, 9 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Landslide In Shimla: Landslide has happened in the Summer Hill of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. 21 people have died in this terrible accident. After this accident, many people are feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue operation is going on.

